Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $566.52 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Ren has a total market cap of $566.52 million and approximately $70.35 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00973319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.02 or 0.09791132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092323 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

