Remy Welschinger Buys 650,000 Shares of Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF) Stock

Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF) insider Remy Welschinger purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,900.00 ($30,642.86).

About Infinity Lithium

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited explores for mineral properties in Spain. Its flagship project is the San Jose Lithium Tin project located in the western Spanish region of Extremadura. The company was formerly known as Plymouth Minerals Limited and changed its name to Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited in March 2018.

