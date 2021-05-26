RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect RedHill Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. On average, analysts expect RedHill Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDHL. HC Wainwright began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

