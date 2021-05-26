RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $153.45 million and $1.05 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00389573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00168951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00252482 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003685 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

