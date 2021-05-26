Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $446 million-$457 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.35 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.87.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. 50,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. Redfin has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,434.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.