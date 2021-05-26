Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $527.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
