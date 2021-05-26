Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD):

5/18/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/10/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/15/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Notably, fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates on year over year revenue decline and higher costs. It continued to witness soft margins trend driven by higher cost of sales, SG&A expense and other costs. Further, it expects EBITDA margin for 2021 to remain pressured due to adverse channel and packaging mix along with currency and commodity headwinds. However, the company has been witnessing improving volume trends, which has been aiding organic top line. Further, strength in the premiumization trend, coupled with its strong fundamental and continued resilience in the global beer category helped it to deliver better-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter. Also, investment in B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing have been boosting growth.”

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

