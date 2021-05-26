Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Southern (SO)

The Southern (NYSE: SO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – The Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – The Southern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/18/2021 – The Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get The Southern Company alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $247,302,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.