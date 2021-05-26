Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avery Dennison (AVY)

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

5/5/2021 – Avery Dennison had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $202.00.

5/5/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Avery Dennison had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at G.Research, Llc.

5/3/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company expects earnings per share between $8.40 and $8.80 for 2021. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 21%. It expects organic sales growth to be approximately 9-11% for the current year, driven by higher volume and price hikes. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement. Moreover, it expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $70 million during 2021.”

5/3/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Avery Dennison was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $202.00.

4/29/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

4/29/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $219.00 to $243.00.

4/16/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Avery Dennison was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s earnings estimates for the first quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It expects earnings per share between $7.65 and $8.05 for the current year. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 11%. Avery Dennison’s Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions business continues to be hurt by decline in demand owing to retail store and apparel manufacturing closures. The company expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $70 million during 2021. Its strong liquidity position will also drive growth. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement.”

AVY opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $226.19.

Get Avery Dennison Co alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.