Raymond James Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$170.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$145.00 to C$170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$92.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$110.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$94.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.77.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

