Rarible 1-Day Volume Tops $4.68 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for about $12.07 or 0.00031115 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $47.77 million and $4.68 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00951524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.13 or 0.09789298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00091194 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,958,894 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

