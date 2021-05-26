Rapidz Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $75,760.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.54 or 0.00954935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.71 or 0.09743447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00091338 BTC.

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

