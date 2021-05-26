Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH) declared a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Randall & Quilter Investment stock opened at GBX 161.02 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £441.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 128.98 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a current ratio of 642.09 and a quick ratio of 642.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Monday.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

