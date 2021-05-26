RAI Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.73 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.73 million and $1.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00362491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00183547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00861239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032193 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,860,007 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

