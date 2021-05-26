R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post $349.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.50 million and the lowest is $342.80 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,300 shares of company stock worth $2,902,631 over the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.24. 3,185,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

