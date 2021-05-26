R. F. Lafferty Downgrades Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Hold

R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

RIDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.