Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after buying an additional 721,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 818,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 62,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 87,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,698. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

