Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.82 million.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $78,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 745,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,171 shares of company stock valued at $536,613. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.