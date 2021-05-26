QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

