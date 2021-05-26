Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 64.8% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 170,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 66,841 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 368,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,841,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.