Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,188 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.