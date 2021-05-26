Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,161 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 36.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Navient by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

