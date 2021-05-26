Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

