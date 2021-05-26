Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

