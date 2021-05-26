Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of OSH opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,778 shares of company stock worth $33,890,742. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

