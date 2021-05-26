Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 12,641 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $11,610,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $558,000.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

