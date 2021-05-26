Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,791. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.