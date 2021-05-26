QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Down 3.8%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNTQF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

