Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Issued By KeyCorp

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GWW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $460.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $780,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 404.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 373.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

