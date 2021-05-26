Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Raised by Analyst

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

ADI opened at $163.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $165.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Analog Devices by 41.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 61.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

