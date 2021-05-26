Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

