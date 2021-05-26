Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Issued By KeyCorp

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Avista in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,838,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.