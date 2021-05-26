Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Boosted by Analyst

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

COO stock opened at $394.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

