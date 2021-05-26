Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Lowered by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

