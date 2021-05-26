Pundi X Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00950619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.44 or 0.09794075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00091026 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

