Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.68 and traded as low as $10.30. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 129,993 shares changing hands.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Strs Ohio raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.