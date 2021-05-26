Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.350-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.55.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,002. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.