Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, an increase of 1,450.6% from the April 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,450.0 days.

OJSCY stock remained flat at $$6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil alerts:

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.