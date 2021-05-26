Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, an increase of 1,450.6% from the April 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,450.0 days.
OJSCY stock remained flat at $$6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
