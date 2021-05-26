Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.03

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.03 and traded as high as $16.76. Provident Financial shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 10,935 shares.

PROV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group cut Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In other Provident Financial news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391 over the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.