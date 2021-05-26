Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $144.30.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.