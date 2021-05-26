Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.
Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $144.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
