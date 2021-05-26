Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $381,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 95.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.