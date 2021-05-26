Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 476 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

