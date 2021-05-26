Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $315,000 in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

