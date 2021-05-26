Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

