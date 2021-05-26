Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

