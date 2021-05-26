Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.59 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

