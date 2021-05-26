Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT opened at $170.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $131.83. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Proofpoint by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Proofpoint by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.