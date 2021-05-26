PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PROG were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PROG by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRG opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

