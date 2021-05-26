Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $32.81

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $33.74. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 1,453 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

