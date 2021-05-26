Premier Foods’ (PFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

PFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

LON PFD opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.36. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 42.78 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £940.64 million and a PE ratio of 12.22.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.